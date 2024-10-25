South Korean shoe company proposes giga factory in Telangana

HYDERABAD: South Korean company ShoeallS has expressed interest in establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Telangana, disclosed Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu after meeting representatives of the company at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The company plans to invest Rs 300 crore to set up the shoe production facility if 750 acres of land is allocated for the project.

ShoeallS’ chairman Cheonggn Lee presented a proposal for establishing a “giga factory” that would generate employment for 87,000 people.

The factory will produce innovative products such as medical chip-embedded soles and shoes capable of generating 25 watts of electricity for every 10,000 steps, a release from the office of the minister said. It added that the company also intends to manufacture specialised footwear designed to provide relief and recovery for people suffering from diabetes and arthritis.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the proposal holds significant importance and will be evaluated with priority. He explained that the proposed mega manufacturing unit would cater to both domestic and global markets, including the US.

The minister further mentioned that the project would require ancillary industries like tanneries, creating additional job opportunities. “With Telangana becoming a hub for global markets, this project will further position us as a centre for advanced manufacturing,” he said.

Additionally, the company aims to produce GPS-enabled footwear that can help track children and the elderly, ensuring their safety. These smart shoes would also include a feature to alert family members in case the wearer encounters an accident or emergency.

Proposal for Smart Health City on 5,000 acres

Apart from the shoe manufacturing plant, the ShoeallS delegation presented a second proposal to establish a Smart Health City if 5,000 acres of land are allocated.

The proposed health city would house world-class hospitals, similar to Johns Hopkins, along with research centres, biomedical facilities and supporting industries. The project, if approved, is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, the release stated.