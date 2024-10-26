Amidst grilling, IAS officer D Amoy Kumar faces fresh complaint in Maheshwaram land case

HYDERABAD: On a day a fresh complaint was lodged against him, senior IAS officer and former Rangareddy district collector D Amoy Kumar faced a volley of questions from the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate regarding the allegedly illegal transfer of 42 acres of Bhoodan land in Nagaram village of Maheshwaram mandal to private individuals.

The fresh complaint was lodged by representatives of the Madhuranagar Plot Owners Welfare Association, alleging that the IAS officer illegally transferred ownership rights and amended revenue records in the Dharani portal to benefit a builder. The association has challenged these orders in the High Court, securing a stay. The association’s representatives have requested that the ED investigate financial transactions linked to the alleged amendments in Dharani records and identify those responsible.

According to the complainants, the association owns 104 acres in Survey Nos. 108, 109, 110 and 111 at Tatti Annaram, Abdullapurmet, Rangareddy district, valued over Rs 1,000 crore.

ED suspects huge financial deals involving Amoy

The complaint claims that Amoy Kumar had in 2021 issued orders favouring certain family members of former landowners, despite previous sale deeds and recorded plots.

Meanwhile, the questioning — for the third straight day — at the Bhasheerbagh office of the agency, stretched over nine hours. ED sources revealed that the investigation officer recorded Amoy Kumar’s statement on Bhoodan lands transfer. The sources said that the questioning centred around the haste with which the transfer process was done.

The line of questioning was to get the senior officer to reveal who was the person pulling the strings behind the land transfer and who was the ultimate beneficiary, as well as the amount involved in the entire episode.

The ED suspects huge financial transactions between private beneficiaries and certain companies linked to Amoy Kumar, which may fall under the purview of the Money Laundering Act.

Following the lengthy questioning, Amoy Kumar left the ED office. Sources said that he has been asked to appear again on Saturday, a development that has raised concerns in bureaucratic circles, as well as among others named in the complaint filed at Maheshwaram police station.