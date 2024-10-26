REACHing new heights: The future of air transport in India

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based BluJ Aero showcased its hydrogen-electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) prototype, named REACH, at Nadergul airfield in Rangareddy on Friday.
Claimed to be India’s largest privately built aircraft, REACH is an unmanned logistics aircraft designed for long-range, heavy payloads with high uptime and zero emissions. Modeled after the Blue jay bird, this drone-like aircraft boasts a range of 300 km on a single hydrogen-electric charge, weighs around 500 kg and has a payload capacity of up to 100 kg. It can operate autonomously and be monitored in real-time via radio control.
The technology also enables transit between cities such as Hyderabad-Warangal, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Chennai-Pondicherry and Mumbai-Pune in under a time period of 30 minutes for cargo purposes.
Uttam Kumar Dharmapuri, co-founder and CTO, highlighted that REACH does not require airports or runways, making it ideal for mid-mile logistics, particularly for e-commerce and same-day deliveries.
Dharmapuri also highlighted other purposes where the aircraft can be handy. Speaking to TNIE during the demonstration, he said: “For instance, during the recent floods in Telangana, significant disaster relief was needed. Relying on the inland transport system is insufficient, and airlifting people can be challenging. So, aircraft like this can operate autonomously to assist communities in such situations. While drones have been used for medical deliveries, this aircraft can have a greater impact due to its higher payload capacity. Additionally, REACH can enhance logistics and provide connectivity in high-altitude areas where traditional means are inadequate.”
BluJ Aero plans to develop a cargo variant by 2026-27 and a passenger variant by 2027-28. “Currently, our focus is on the cargo variant. We also plan to develop an air ambulance, as a modification of the cargo variant and a passenger variant is expected to carry five to seven people. Air taxis will be considered later, subject to regulations as well,” Dharmapuri said. The company is also working on a defence variant for high-altitude, multi-utility cases, including relief and supply operations for the Indian military in remote areas.
Co-founder M Amardeep Sri Vatsavaya emphasised the technology’s advantages, including eliminating the need for airports and providing speeds that surpass most helicopters.
“We are proud to be building Hydrogen-Electric VTOL aircraft, showcasing Indian innovation in propulsion and autonomy. Our goal is to enable fast, green, and commercially viable air transport for both Civil and defence sectors,” he said emphasising that the aircraft is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell system, the company’s proprietary.
Dharmapuri remarked on the varied perceptions among investors and potential customers, with some seeing the technology as a future prospect while others recognize its immediate value for logistics.
Running the aircraft on a traditional fuel battery was not found to be effective by the BluJ. “Using a combination of electric and hydrogen gives REACH four times more range along with the capability to carry heavy payload. Solar energy is also not able to deliver power for the blades”, a member told TNIE.
Recalling the recent regulations from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding powered lift-off of air taxis and eVTOL craft, he noted that the DGCA has also made significant progress in drone and eVTOL technology. “They have established craft and vertiport rules, and efforts are underway. The Union and state governments are promoting advanced air mobility, with UAV parks announced for testing. Regulators are developing indigenous rules for certification and vertiport creation. While it will take time, we are moving in a positive direction,” he said.