REACHing new heights: The future of air transport in India

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based BluJ Aero showcased its hydrogen-electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) prototype, named REACH, at Nadergul airfield in Rangareddy on Friday.

Claimed to be India’s largest privately built aircraft, REACH is an unmanned logistics aircraft designed for long-range, heavy payloads with high uptime and zero emissions. Modeled after the Blue jay bird, this drone-like aircraft boasts a range of 300 km on a single hydrogen-electric charge, weighs around 500 kg and has a payload capacity of up to 100 kg. It can operate autonomously and be monitored in real-time via radio control.

The technology also enables transit between cities such as Hyderabad-Warangal, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Chennai-Pondicherry and Mumbai-Pune in under a time period of 30 minutes for cargo purposes.

Uttam Kumar Dharmapuri, co-founder and CTO, highlighted that REACH does not require airports or runways, making it ideal for mid-mile logistics, particularly for e-commerce and same-day deliveries.

Dharmapuri also highlighted other purposes where the aircraft can be handy. Speaking to TNIE during the demonstration, he said: “For instance, during the recent floods in Telangana, significant disaster relief was needed. Relying on the inland transport system is insufficient, and airlifting people can be challenging. So, aircraft like this can operate autonomously to assist communities in such situations. While drones have been used for medical deliveries, this aircraft can have a greater impact due to its higher payload capacity. Additionally, REACH can enhance logistics and provide connectivity in high-altitude areas where traditional means are inadequate.”