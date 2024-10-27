Exploitation of brick kiln workers in Telangana goes unchecked

PEDDAPALLI: The rescue of 13 brick kiln workers from the Raghavapur area on the outskirts of Peddapalli on Friday has brought to light the grim reality of exploitation of the poor mostly from Odisha. These people from far off places come here to work in brick kilns in the hope of making some money, but end up in inhuman conditions.

Peddapalli district has become a hub for brick kiln operations, with over 100 kilns producing clay bricks. The area has become a breeding ground for labour exploitation, as revealed in a past Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigation.

In the last season, 146 workers from Odisha were rescued from various kilns in Peddapalli. According to CID reports, about 20,000 workers from Balangir, Bargarh, Khordha and Sambalpur districts in Odisha are employed in brick kilns in Peddapalli and Jagtial districts.

The Labour department has struggled to maintain records or enforce agreements between workers and owners of kilns.

District Collector Koya Sree Harsha has instructed officials to create awareness among brick kiln owners about the Labour Act, ensure compliance and provide adequate facilities for workers. “Most of these labourers come from Odisha,” said Peddapalli tahsildar Raj Kumar.

As the season is set to begin in November, authorities have focused on the need to monitor these kilns, citing frequent cases of physical and sexual harassment of labourers by kiln owners.