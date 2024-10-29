53 girl students hospitalised with breathing problems in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: Fifty-three students from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Muttaram mandal fell ill with severe coughing and breathing problems on Sunday evening.

The students were shifted to the Peddapalli government hospital later at night. An initial probe suggests that smoke from a nearby dump yard caused the students’ health issues.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and District Collector Koya Sree Harsha visited the hospital on Monday to check the students’ condition. After speaking with doctors, the minister told reporters that all students were recovering and receiving quality medical care tailored to their health conditions.

“Since last night (Sunday), 10 doctors and 20 nursing staff have been attending to the students admitted to the hospital,” he said.

“For a few students experiencing severe respiratory issues, we have administered IV fluids, steroids and oxygen support,” he added.

The minister directed authorities to relocate the dumping yard to prevent further incidents. A revenue officer has been stationed at the hospital to reassure concerned parents.

‘Smoke from dump yard behind illness’

After the preliminary investigation, authorities identified the smoke emissions from the nearby dumping yard as the primary cause of the coughing and breathing problems among the students. They have been told to relocate the dumping yard.