No coercive action on KTR’s kin: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Station House Officer, Mokila police station, to “not take any coercive steps” against Pakala Rajendra Prasad until October 30 while instructing the latter to cooperate with the investigation.

Prasad, the brother-in-law of BRS working president KT Rama Rao is accused of arranging a party at his farmhouse in Janwada on October 26.

The Court was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Prasad seeking a stay on proceedings under FIR No. 311/2024, registered on October 27 charging him under Sections 25, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, 1974.

Senior counsel Mayur Reddy, appearing for Prasad, argued that his client was a technologist and founder of ETG Group which provides software and application services. He said that his client hosted a family-oriented housewarming event. Mayur Reddy stressed that no drugs were found on the site and asserted that the case was politically motivated.

He pointed to a notice served by police to Prasad at 9:30 am on Monday, requiring him to appear at 11 am, as an intimidation tactic.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Mohd. Imran Khan, during the arguments, said that the event was “like a rave party”. He stated that the police would act accordingly if further evidence emerges.

Justice Reddy recalled previous orders concerning pubs in localities like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills etc., and noted that incidents of accidents and noise pollution associated with substance abuse are rising, particularly among affluent youth. He asked the AAG to consider restrictions on these establishments and adjourned the case for further proceedings.