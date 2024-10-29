Telangana seeks Rs 365 crore central funds for digitisation of land records

HYDERABAD: In view of the Union government encouraging all states to go for digitisation of land records under Digital Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), the state government is all set to carry out the resurvey of land along with the digitisation of land records.

It is reliably learnt that the state government has sought Rs 365.07 crore funds from the Centre for this purpose.

The state government has already sent the financial proposal to the Department of Land Resources (DoLR) under the Ministry of Rural Development, sources said.

The government proposes to spend Rs 100 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 150 crore in 2025-26 for resurvey of land, they added.

“The resurvey comprises a sub-division of all land parcels as per current ownership. So far, out of 2.27 crore land parcels in the state, 49 lakh land parcels are sub-divided,” they further said.

The state government has set a timeline with March 2026 as the deadline to complete the resurvey. It has already sent the proposals to DoLR for conducting resurvey in 150 to 200 villages on a pilot project basis.

Of the Rs 365.07 crore the state government sought from the Centre, Rs 72.16 crore is digitisation of urban properties.

Sources also informed that the state government would introduce an online and paperless Revenue Court Case Management System (RCCMS) after promulgation of new Record of Rights Act (RoR Act). Land records will be integrated with RCCMS.