Former sub registrar arrested for allegedly registering plot using forged documents in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A former sub registrar of Quthbullapur was arrested by Jeedimetla police on Tuesday for allegedly registering a 200-sqyd plot in the name of a person based on forged documents.

The accused officer, B Jyoti, is currently working as an assistant registrar in the Chits and Finance Registrar office in Nampally. She was taken into custody and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with the case registered in August.

The complaint was filed by Lendala Suresh, a tailor, who claimed he purchased the plot but was unable to build a house or even a compound wall due to insufficient funds. Due to health issues, he could not visit the plot frequently. However, when he visited it in July last year, he found a precast compound wall and a tin shed on his land.

Upon inquiry, Suresh learnt that one Lendala Ravi Shanker had posed as his legal heir and submitted forged documents to revenue officials, claiming that Suresh was dead. Shanker then approved the sale of the land to Nagireddy Komala Kumari, asserting his legal right.

“Jyoti registered the sale deed without proper inquiry or verification of the forged documents produced by Ravi Shanker and Nagireddy Komala Kumari,” Suresh stated.

He accused Jyoti of executing and registering false documents without proper verification, alleging a criminal breach of trust.