Mother Dairy reduces milk procurement prices in Telangana

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda and Rangareddy Districts Milk Producers Cooperative Society, known as Mother Dairy, has reduced the price of milk collected from dairy farmers twice in the last three months.

For farmers within the society, the price of cow milk has been reduced by Rs 1.5 per litre, and buffalo milk by Rs 3 per litre. For non-society farmers, cow milk prices have dropped by Rs 4 per litre and buffalo milk by Rs 5 per litre. These new prices will take effect on November 1.

Dairy authorities say that the decrease in milk procurement prices by private dairies has led most farmers in these districts to supply milk to Mother Dairy. They stated that the cooperative is currently procuring 50,000 litres of milk per day, which exceeds sales. There is also difficulty in finding buyers for this surplus milk, resulting in increased financial pressure on the union, as the excess milk must be sold at a lower price or converted into milk powder.

To mitigate these losses, the union has decided to reduce procurement prices. Currently, they are paying Rs 35 per litre for high-fat cow milk and Rs 40 per litre for buffalo milk. In contrast, Mother Dairy has not decreased its retail prices; cow milk is still sold at Rs 40 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 60 per litre.