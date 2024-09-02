Modi speaks to CM Revanth Reddy, assures all help

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over phone on Sunday and enquired about the rain and flood situation in the state.

The CM explained to the PM about the damage to public and private property caused by rains and floods in several districts. He brought to Modi’s notice the havoc floods played in Khammam district.

Revanth Reddy also elaborated on the immediate relief measures taken by the state government.

The prime minister appreciated the state government machinery for acting promptly to prevent loss of life.

He assured the CM that helicopters will be sent to carry out relief operations and to provide necessary assistance.

Shah speaks to Revanth

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the chief minister over telephone to take stock of the rain and flood situation in Telangana.

The chief minister briefed the Union minister about the damage caused by floods and added that adequate precautions are being taken to prevent loss of life.

Shah promised to provide the necessary assistance with immediate effect.

He assured the CM that necessary flood relief measures will be provided by Centre.

Meanwhile, the CM is reviewing the situation from time to time. He is speaking directly to the state level officials and the Collectors of all the districts. He also promised that the affected families will be supported by the government.