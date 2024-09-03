Strengthen security in govt hospitals, says Telangana health minister

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday conducted a high-level review meeting on the

Supreme Court’s guidelines on strengthening the security of government hospitals and medical colleges.

Act 11 of 2008 - The Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) was discussed during the meeting.

The minister directed the officials to tighten security and make provisions for the protection and safety of the hospital staff, especially women doctors, nursing officers and staff in the government health institutions.

The minister also directed tight patrolling in the hospital premises during the night and asked to build permanent security outposts in all the teaching hospitals.

He said that space has been allotted for building security outposts in the upcoming TIMS hospitals across the state. The CC cameras will be linked with the local police stations at all levels, from PHC to area level hospitals.