Nalgonda police rescue ten chenchu tribals

NALGONDA/MEDAK : District police rescued 10 people belonging to the Chenchu tribe stranded in a stream in Nallamala forest on Monday night. The police said the stranded included three children, two women and five men.

The group, residents of Deyyamgundla tanda in Dindi mandal, went to the forest area to catch fish in the stream on Sunday. However, the rise of water levels left them stranded. They resorted to shouting for help, catching the attention of farmers, who alerted the cops.

Upon receiving information at 6 pm on Monday, police teams, as per orders of SP Sharat Chandra Pawar, initiated a rescue operation. The stranded persons were provided food with the help of a drone.

Finally, a rope was used by Nagarkurnool police and firefighters from Achampeta to bring them to a safe location. DGP Dr Jitender publicly commended the officers for their efficiency and dedication.

Police rescue drowning man

Cops in Medak district rescued a person who was drowning in floodwaters on Tuesday. Ramawat Nandu (45) from Tekmal mandal had gone fishing when he slipped into the overflowing Gundu stream.