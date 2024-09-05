Rising Godavari level raises anxiety levels among Bhadrachalam residents

KHAMMAM: With forecasts of more heavy rains in the state, residents living along the banks of the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam and Manuguru divisions are growing increasingly concerned about rising floodwaters.

The district administration issued the first flood warning on Wednesday afternoon after water levels reached 43 feet. As of 10 pm, the water level had risen to 44.2 feet, with officials predicting it could reach the second warning level of 48 feet by Thursday morning. District collector Jitesh V Patil urged residents in low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

Anticipating the situation to worsen, district officials are making arrangements for relief camps in case the floodwaters cross the danger level. Due to the heavy rains, the district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions until September 6.

The heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari has resulted in heavy inflows, forcing officials to open two gates, releasing approximately 5,974 cusecs of water into the river. Meanwhile, the water level in the Sabari river at Chintur in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 30 feet. The Kinnerasani river too is receiving inflows and its water level is rising. Officials are preparing to lift the gates of the project if necessary.

The weather department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall over the next two days. The district administration has advised people to remain indoors and cautioned fishermen against venturing into the rivers.