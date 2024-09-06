BRS strategy puts both Congress, BJP on back foot

HYDERABAD: In a shrewd political move, the BRS MLAs and MLCs announced that they would contribute one month pay to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be used in flood relief works even before the ruling Congress and the BJP could think of doing it.

The BRS, which has time and again proved that it has a lot more fizz left in it than others think, has put the Congress and BJP on the backfoot with its preemptive political strategy.

The BRS has also stated that it was ready to play along if the Congress leads an all-party team to Delhi to explain to the Centre the dire need for funding for taking up relief and rehabilitation programmes for the benefit of the flood victims. The expression of willingness put the party in a position of strength to attack the Congress if the ruling party does not organise the all-party visit to Delhi.

The BRS has come up with another strategy of exposing the alleged covert understanding the Congress has with the BJP, by stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is not going hard on the BJP for not releasing funds, on one pretext or the other.