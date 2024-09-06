BRS strategy puts both Congress, BJP on back foot

HYDERABAD: In a shrewd political move, the BRS MLAs and MLCs announced that they would contribute one month pay to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be used in flood relief works even before the ruling Congress and the BJP could think of doing it.
The BRS, which has time and again proved that it has a lot more fizz left in it than others think, has put the Congress and BJP on the backfoot with its preemptive political strategy.
The BRS has also stated that it was ready to play along if the Congress leads an all-party team to Delhi to explain to the Centre the dire need for funding for taking up relief and rehabilitation programmes for the benefit of the flood victims. The expression of willingness put the party in a position of strength to attack the Congress if the ruling party does not organise the all-party visit to Delhi.
The BRS has come up with another strategy of exposing the alleged covert understanding the Congress has with the BJP, by stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is not going hard on the BJP for not releasing funds, on one pretext or the other.
The BRS is targeting the Congress over its alleged delay in swinging into action soon after the rains hit the state. The pink party leaders are trying to make a political capital out of the delayed response of the state government in reaching out to the victims. The BRS leaders are also trying to turn the tables on the Congress, which is accusing them of not plunging into relief work as though it was their responsibility while the ministers and MLAs were taking it easy. The BRS is contemplating to corner the chief minister and the Congress if they do not call an all-party meeting to discuss floods and assistance to the victims.
The BRS is also contemplating to exploit politically the refusal of the Centre in releasing funds for mitigation of suffering until the state spends the money that is available with it and submits utilisation certificates. The BRS is also raising the bitter experience the state had when it sought funds for Strategic Nala Development Programme to minimise the impact of floods.
Meanwhile, there is curiosity over how much the central team which is touring the flood affected areas will recommend for the state. If the Union government does not release any funds even after the submission of report by the central committee, it would give ammunition to the BRS to attack the BJP and also the Congress for not utilising the central funds and sending the utilisation certificates till now.
