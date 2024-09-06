Telangana to witness rains till September 11, yellow alert till September 9

HYDERABAD: The state will continue to experience moderate to heavy rains till September 11 and a yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms till September 9.

The highest rainfall in the state till 8 pm was 47 mm in Narayanpet and Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall of 35 mm in the GHMC limits, as per the TGDPS.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed, the IMD said, adding that this low-pressure area is situated over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Additionally, the monsoon trough extends from Suratgarh through Rohtak, Orai and Mandla to the centre of the low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Due to these weather systems, the state will experience sudden intense downpours and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of around 30–40 kmph, it added.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds upto 30–40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be westerlies/north- westerlies with wind speeds around 8–12 kmph.

In a nutshell

Singur

 20,000 cusecs released from Singur project after it reached full storage level of 29 tmcft

 Three gates lifted; inflows put at 30,000 cusecs

 People living downstream put on alert

SRSP

 All 42 gates of Sri Ram Sagar Project closed as inflows decrease

 SRSP executive engineer says that more than 50 tmcft has been released into the Godavari

 SRSP, with a capacity of 80 tmcft, now has 60 tmcft storage

 Officials said that this will easily last till next season

Nizamsagar