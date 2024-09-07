IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana till Sept 9

HYDERABAD: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the state till September 9 for moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Telangana on Friday received light to moderate rains in several districts. The highest rainfall was recorded in Suryapet at 71.8 mm and the city rainfall was 43 mm in Gachibowli.

IMD reported that the low-pressure area over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal lay over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level tilting southwestwards.

Most of the districts will experience light to moderate rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph till September 11, said the IMD.

According to IMD, for the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees C and 23 degrees C respectively.