Lakeside villas in FTL of lake fall to HYDRAA’s demolition drive

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launched a large-scale demolition drive against constructions in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of various water bodies in and around Hyderabad. On Sunday, along with police and revenue officials, HYDRAA authorities razed illegal structures at Mallampet Cheruvu (also known as Katwa Cheruvu) in Dundigal, Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur.
Among those at the receiving end of this drive were former YSRC MLA K Bhupal Reddy and Jayabheri Construction Group, owned by former TDP MP and actor Murali Mohan. While officials demolished structures linked to former Andhra Pradesh MLA at Ameenpur, Murali Mohan was asked to remove the structures within the buffer zone of the Rangalal lake in Financial District.
The officials razed seven villas within the FTL limits of Katwa Cheruvu, which were part of a gated community developed by Lakshmi Srinivasa Construction Company. These villas were still under construction and reportedly did not have the necessary building permissions. The builder, identified as Vijay Lakshmi, allegedly has several criminal cases against her and is said to have ties with politicians.
Revenue officials in Dundigal said a total of 20 villas had been marked as unauthorised, with notices set to be issued for the remaining villas. Expressing outrage, residents claimed that they had not received prior notice from HYDRAA about the demolitions.
Former YSRC MLA booked
HYDRAA officials demolished structures linked to former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy at Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district. These included compound walls, rooms and sheds that were allegedly built by the ex-legislator from AP. Local police have registered criminal cases against the builder, Vijay Lakshmi, and Rambhupal Reddy.
Denying any wrongdoing, the former YSRC MLA told TNIE, “The buildings that were demolished are not on my land, except for a watchman’s room. As for the compound wall, HYDRAA did not issue any notice. My family and I purchased the land in 2006, but no buildings were constructed. The structures on the adjacent land have nothing to do with me.”
He added that since purchasing the land, problems have arisen repeatedly.
Jayabheri group agrees to remove encroachments
HYDRAA also instructed Jayabheri Construction Group to remove structures built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Rangalal Lake in the Financial District, Hyderabad.
As HYDRAA lacks the authority to issue formal notices, the firm was verbally instructed to clear the area within 15 days, failing which HYDRAA would proceed with demolitions. Jayabheri Group has agreed to comply and remove the structures within the specified timeframe.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said the structures, including blue sheet walls, extended two metres into the FTL of the lake. “We have asked them to remove these walls and vacate the buffer zone. The decision was made following a complaint from locals,” he said.
It has been learnt that there are no permanent structures or large constructions in the lake area.
Attempt to self-immolate foiled
Meanwhile, amid heavy police presence, the authorities demolished buildings and sheds constructed within FTL limits at Sunnam Cheruvu. Officials reported encroachments on survey numbers 12, 13, 14 and 16 with a part of the 26-acre lake encroached upon. During the demolitions, tensions ran high as property owners protested, leading to them being taken away by police. The demolished structures included godowns storing sanitary and hardware products. Despite pleas from business owners for more time to relocate their products, officials proceeded with the demolition, leaving some business owners in tears.
At Sunnam Cheruvu, several residents attempted to end their lives by pouring diesel on themselves. However, police and others on the scene intervened and confiscated their matchbox. The residents engaged in heated arguments with officials over the demolitions.
HYDRAA, in an official statement, clarified that some of the demolished sheds and hotels at Sunnam Cheruvu were being used for commercial purposes and fell within FTL limits. It noted that previous encroachments in the area had also been demolished, but illegal constructions had reappeared, necessitating the recent action.