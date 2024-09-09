Lakeside villas in FTL of lake fall to HYDRAA’s demolition drive

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launched a large-scale demolition drive against constructions in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of various water bodies in and around Hyderabad. On Sunday, along with police and revenue officials, HYDRAA authorities razed illegal structures at Mallampet Cheruvu (also known as Katwa Cheruvu) in Dundigal, Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur.

Among those at the receiving end of this drive were former YSRC MLA K Bhupal Reddy and Jayabheri Construction Group, owned by former TDP MP and actor Murali Mohan. While officials demolished structures linked to former Andhra Pradesh MLA at Ameenpur, Murali Mohan was asked to remove the structures within the buffer zone of the Rangalal lake in Financial District.

The officials razed seven villas within the FTL limits of Katwa Cheruvu, which were part of a gated community developed by Lakshmi Srinivasa Construction Company. These villas were still under construction and reportedly did not have the necessary building permissions. The builder, identified as Vijay Lakshmi, allegedly has several criminal cases against her and is said to have ties with politicians.

Revenue officials in Dundigal said a total of 20 villas had been marked as unauthorised, with notices set to be issued for the remaining villas. Expressing outrage, residents claimed that they had not received prior notice from HYDRAA about the demolitions.

Former YSRC MLA booked

HYDRAA officials demolished structures linked to former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy at Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district. These included compound walls, rooms and sheds that were allegedly built by the ex-legislator from AP. Local police have registered criminal cases against the builder, Vijay Lakshmi, and Rambhupal Reddy.

Denying any wrongdoing, the former YSRC MLA told TNIE, “The buildings that were demolished are not on my land, except for a watchman’s room. As for the compound wall, HYDRAA did not issue any notice. My family and I purchased the land in 2006, but no buildings were constructed. The structures on the adjacent land have nothing to do with me.”

He added that since purchasing the land, problems have arisen repeatedly.