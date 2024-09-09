Performance in biz reforms: Sridhar Babu slams KTR for ‘tarnishing’ Telangana image

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday condemned the BRS leaders for “tarnishing” Telangana’s reputation with their statements even though the state performed exceptionally well under the Business Reforms Action Plan.

“Telangana is among the 17 states selected for top achiever awards presented by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on September 5,” he said while criticising the opposition for misrepresenting the state’s standing by using a false report published in a newspaper, which claimed that Telangana was not among the award-winning states.

The minister highlighted that Telangana implemented 100 per cent of the 352 parameters of the Business Reforms Action Plan, securing its place in the list of top achievers.

Sirhdar Babu also pointed out that the media also reported on Telangana Industries Commissioner Dr G Malsur receiving the award from Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

He also remarked that instead of congratulating the hardworking officials of the Industries department for bagging the award, making disheartening comments [by the Opposition] and criticism is neither appropriate nor commendable.

Earlier in the day, BRS leader and former IT minister KT Rama Rao took a dig at the A Revanth Reddy led-Congress government and remarked that he is at a loss of words to describe this stupendous “achievement” of the government.

“...Firstly! Let me have the honor of congratulating you for this unthinkable feat of catapulting a state that was top rated in Ease Of Doing Business to the lowest ranking imaginablz. Let me take this occasion to tell you that this isn’t a mean feat! It needed a lot of Swacch Bio, Walsh Karra kind of innovation to arrive here!,” he posted on X.

“May be, you should explain about this “Nuclear chain reaction” at the next Davos Summit. If you could do so much in just nine months, I shudder to think what all we have to witness in the next four years!” Rama Rao added.