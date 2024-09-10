Nalgonda ranks 2nd in Swachh Vayu Divas

NALGONDA: Nalgonda municipality secured the second position in Swachh Vayu Divas held at the Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre in Rajasthan on Saturday. In the list of towns with a three lakh population, the municipality was awarded Rs 25 lakh and a trophy under the Swachh Vayu Survey 2024 in recognition of the reduction in PM10 levels in air pollution.

Rae Bareli was ranked first in air quality improvement among cities with a population of less than three lakhs, while Nalgonda ranked second in the country. Municipal chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy participated in the event.