VietJet Air told to pay Rs 55K to flier for cancelling tickets

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, has directed Vietnamese Airlines, VietJet Air, to pay Rs 55,172, including a compensation of Rs 15,000, for negligence in service and unfair trade practices.

The case dates back to December 2022, when the complainant, Ramakanth Sai Josyula, a resident of Tarnaka, booked three tickets for himself and his family members to Hanoi on a VietJet Air flight.

However, VietJet cancelled the flight, citing operational reasons. Later, in reply to the RTI filed by the complainant’s counsel, the DGCA informed them that there were no records to ascertain that airlines had approval to fly between Hyderabad and Vietnam. It was just granted permission to fly from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gaya and Mumbai, the regulatory body added.

Josyula contended that the airline booked tickets though it was well aware that it did not have approval to operate flights from Hyderabad. As a result, the consumer was compelled to make alternative arrangements for their travel to Vietnam. VietJet Air did not appear before the consumer forum to respond to the allegations made by Josyula.

Noting negligence on the part of VietJet, the forum ordered it to refund Rs 40,172 that the complainant incurred on booking the flight tickets from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad and from Delhi to Hyderabad during his trip to Vietnam, along with Rs 15,000 as compensation, within 45 days from August 27, the date of the order.