Woman arrested for peddling ganja in ‘turmeric’ packets in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a new trend in peddling drugs, the excise enforcement officials found that ganja is being sold in neatly wrapped yellow packets that would otherwise look like an ordinary 100 gram pack of turmeric to the commoner.

The excise officials apprehended a woman for allegedly peddling ganja in packages that look like turmeric packets under the label ‘Atlas’ and seized 10 packets.

Sources in the excise department said that the accused is identified as Neha Bhai, a native of Dhoolpet. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the officials added.

Excise Enforcement DSP Tirupati Yadav, Sub-Ispector Nagaraj, and their team uncovered this new trend of peddling drugs. Meanwhile, the officials also reported that during an earlier raid at an ice cream shop in Banjara Hills, they found that the store was infusing liquor into their products. Further action is being carried out, they added.