Telangana bags award for contribution in developing cybercrime analysis module

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah awarded the Telangana police on Tuesday for their contribution in developing the cyber crime analysis module under the Samanvaya platform.

The award was presented to Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Shikha Goel and SP Devender Singh during the first foundation day celebration of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The tool, developed by the Telangana police, integrates data to establish connections between crime incidents and accused individuals.

Speaking to TNIE earlier, Shikha Goel said that the tool, Cycaps, helps identify if a criminal involved in one case is linked to other cases nationwide, thus improving law enforcement coordination to uncover criminal networks.

“For investigation purposes, Telangana provided 77,000 crime links of accused individuals from across the country. The tool is now developed by the Government of India to integrate more data from across states,” Goel said.

Telangana DGP Jitender congratulated the entire team for their efforts in developing the cyber crime analysis module.