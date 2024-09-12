'YTPS units to be operational by March 31': Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that all units of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station will start generating electricity by March 31.

He asked the officials to expedite the works and said that the target of power generation by all units at all stages by March 31 next year has been set.

On Wednesday, he along with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy switched on oil synchronisation of Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Damaracharla mandal of Nalgonda district.

Speaking to the media, Bhatti said that power generation with a capacity of 2,400 mega units will commence by the end of December this year with three units.

Alongside civil works to meet the deadlines, Bhatti stated that railway works are also being monitored to reduce coal transportation costs. The aim is to complete the project efficiently and deliver electricity at Rs 6.35 per unit.

The deputy CM highlighted that people had sacrificed their land for the project and assured that compensation and jobs would be provided to those affected.

He said that it is the government’s responsibility to support these families and that officials have been directed to provide job opportunities to the unemployed members of these families.

The Yadadri Thermal Power Station project, which began after the foundation stone was laid on June 8, 2015, and started in 2017, was initially scheduled by the previous BRS government to complete two units by October 2020 and three units by 2021. However, delays have resulted in additional financial burdens on the state.

The deputy chief minister attributed the delays to the previous government’s lack of commitment, inadequate project review, and failure to expedite construction. This, he said, led to increased production costs and complications with coal sourcing. Due to the use of 100 per cent domestic coal, NGT clearance was not obtained.