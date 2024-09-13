30K sq ft GCC of German firm inaugurated in Telangana's Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the Global Capacity Centre (GCC) of ZF Lifetec, a German company making and supplying safety systems for vehicles, in Gachibowli on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art GCC is spread over 30,000 square feet, a release from the IT department said, the firm would focus on the engineering of advanced safety products such as airbags, seat belts, steering wheels, and electronics at the unit. A total of 200 employees will be recruited initially, with plans to expand its headcount to over 500 within the next 3-5 years, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said the state government was focused on creating an environment that drives innovation, attracts global investment and creates high-value jobs.

“ZF Lifetec’s new GCC in Hyderabad is a major milestone in our goal to make Telangana a global leader in technology and manufacturing. With over 200 GCCs, Telangana is a hub of global collaboration and creativity. This facility highlights the strong partnership between government and industry, pushing our state’s economic growth and technological progress forward,” he added.

Rudolf Stark, executive vice-president, ZF Lifetec, said, “Customer proximity is vital for our growth, and India is a rising market. At the same time, we can serve global engineering needs out of India very quickly and competitively.”