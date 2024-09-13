Despite mess, no visible end to Sangareddy dumpyard issue

SANGAREDDY: The district administration is focusing on finding a permanent solution to the long-standing Sangareddy dumping yard issue. A project report has been prepared to establish a solid waste management park.

For nearly 20 years, no permanent solution has been found, despite the persistent problems faced by the residents and municipal authorities. The garbage, collected from Sangareddy town, is regularly dumped in nearby villages. Residents of the nearby villages object to this practice. As a result, the dumping yard is frequently relocated from one village to another, a routine that has persisted for several years.

Recently, residents of Fasalwadi village demanded the removal of the dumping yard near their village in Sangareddy mandal. Due to heavy rains, the dumping yard was flooded, causing polluted water to flow directly into the village pond. Farmers use the pond water for irrigation.

A day after TNIE published a story highlighting the issue, District Collector Valluru Kranthi visited the dumping yard on Thursday to inspect the conditions. During the visit, several villagers approached the collector to highlight the problems they were facing. They explained to him that the polluted water from the dumping yard was damaging their crops.

Working in contaminated water also causes itching on their hands and feet, they added.

In response, the collector said that steps had already been taken to address the problem, but the recent rains had caused delays. He explained that an agreement had been signed with Srishti Private Limited to conduct biomining of the waste at the dumping yard. The company biomines 1,500 metric tons of garbage per day.

The collector noted that the garbage heap is currently wet and will take at least a week to dry. Once dry, the waste will be segregated. He added that materials like plastic and iron will be separated, and Srishti Private Limited will process the garbage until it reaches a “zero waste” stage.