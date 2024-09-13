Yechury’s demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Expressing deep shock over the passing away of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the demise of the senior communist leader was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, the CM said that Yechury’s fighting spirit was an inspiration to all.

Revanth said that Yechury, starting from his student days, remained active in national politics for over four decades. He gained popularity not just as CPM politburo member and a seasoned politician but also as a Rajya Sabha member, economist and social worker, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vilramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D Anasuya alias Seethakka were among a host of leaders from across the political parties who expressed their grief over demise of Yechury.

At a condolence meeting held at MB Bhavan, CPM leaders S Veeraiah, Cherukupalli Sitaramulu, G Nagaiah, Julakanti Rangareddy and M Srinivas paid rich tributes to Yechhuri.

The CPM leaders said that Yechury played a key role in the formation of INDI Alliance against the BJP. CPI state secretary and Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao said that Yechury led several people’s movements in the country.