Panel on Dharani submits report to govt, recommends new revenue system

HYDERABAD: Resurvey of lands, implementation of Land Titling Act, a new revenue act, issuance of loan eligibility cards to tenant farmers, finding an amicable solution for lands placed under Part B of revenue records and Sada Bainama, and establishing a separate academy to train land administration officers are some of the recommendations made by the state government-appointed committee on Dharani.

The committee, which was constituted to study the implementation of land transactions, has submitted a comprehensive report to the state government. The committee, which comprises senior Congress leader M Kodanda Reddy as its chairman and retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, land laws expert M Sunil Kumar and retired special grade deputy collector B Madhusudan as members, also recommended a new integrated land revenue management system, Bhumata.

According to sources, the Dharani committee’s recommendations include creation of a window for online as well as offline applications, and linking land transactions to Aadhaar-based authentication, grievance redressal mechanism at village level, reviving community paralegal programme and setting up help desks at mandal-level revenue offices.

The state government has already placed the Telangana Record of Rights Bill (Draft), 2024, in the public domain. Now, it is a matter of time before the state government makes the proposed draft Bill into a legislation.