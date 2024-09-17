Rajiv Gandhi statue location leaves KT Rama Rao seething

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed strong indignation over the Congress government installing a statue of Rajiv Gandhi in the spot proposed for the Telangana Talli statue.

A spot between the Secretariat and Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial was earmarked for the installation of Telangana Talli statue, Rama Rao said, declaring that the BRS would relocate the Rajiv Gandhi statue to Gandhi Bhavan if it was voted to power in next Assembly elections.

In a statement here on Monday, Rama Rao condemned the state government’s “shameful act” of installing Rajiv Gandhi statue “undermining the identity of Telangana”.

In protest against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s action, the BRS working president called upon party workers and leaders to conduct ‘paal abhishekam’ to all Telangana Talli statues across the state on Tuesday. He also urged the BRS cadre and Telangana supporters to express their dissent against the Congress government’s decision.

Rama Rao stated that the entire Telangana society was deeply hurt by the installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue in a place meant for Telangana Talli. He advised the chief minister to rectify this mistake immediately saying that “otherwise, the people of Telangana would teach a lesson at the right time”.