CM to unveil MSME policy today

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is all set to unveil a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy, for the first time in the state. It is likely to focus on land allocation rules, encouragement to women entrepreneurs and promotion of research and development.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will unveil the newly formulated MSME policy on Wednesday.

Sources said that the new policy will focus on six identified sectors to boost industrialisation. Of these sectors, the state government is concentrating on aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors, among others.

As part of the policy, the state government is likely to announce a Rs 100 crore fund for facilitating technology upgrade for defence and aero-space MSMEs. The government is also likely to extend incentives and subsidies through the policy to encourage establishment of MSMEs in the state.

In order to encourage women entrepreneurs, the state government is likely to simplify the land allocation. Sources said that the policy is likely to introduce the land leasing system instead of selling land to women entrepreneurs for setting up MSMEs.

According to official statistics, there are 26 lakh MSMEs in Telangana. Of them 66 percent are in urban areas and 44 percent in rural areas. After formation of Telangana in 2014, as many as 19,954 MSME units have been registered, with an investment of about Rs 31,023 crore. The employment generated by MSMEs in Telangana is about 3,36,488.