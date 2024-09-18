Fibre network to be set up in all villages: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu

KARIMNAGAR: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that an internet fibre network would be established through T-Fibre in every village across the state, in tandem with the policies of the Union government. So far, network installation has been completed in the 8,000 villages.

The minister attended the ‘Praja Palana’ programme in Karimnagar on Tuesday. Speaking to media persons here, he said three villages would be taken as pilot projects to ensure network, computer and telephone facilities in every household. Apart from that, CCTV cameras with AI features will be installed in these villages, he added.

When asked about the disqualification of MLA, he said the speaker was yet to decide on that.

Sridhar alleged that BRS leaders were thinking of removing the statue of Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat to garner praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also alleged that people in the state lived under restrictions for the last 10 years during the term of the previous BRS government. However, the Congress government has been making many changes for people’s welfare since it came to power, he said.

Further, Sridhar remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and praised his contribution to revolutionising the country with technology and implementing the Universal Adult Franchise (UAF).

Skill centre soon in Karimnagar

On Tuesday, Sridhar Babu participated in the “Vishwakarma Yagna” programme at the collectorate. He said a course for the Vishwakarma community would be included at the skill university. Assuring that a skill centre would be established in Karimnagar, the minister said the government was prioritising to assist artisans to improve their financial status by providing them employment in various industries. He told collector Pamela Satpathy to identify government land for constructing the Vishwakarma building.