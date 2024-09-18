Students protest over bad facilities

NALGONDA: Students of Tummadam BC Gurukula Girls School in Halia staged a protest on Tuesday over allegedly being served rice with insects. They gathered in the auditorium and boycotted their classes.

The students said they were starving because they could not eat the ‘wormy’ rice, chicken and sambar for lunch daily. They also alleged that despite asking the principal about the sub-par quality of meals, she did not pay attention to their concerns. “We are not even given the same value as dogs. They (school authorities) treat us worse than dogs,” students said. “Besides that, the teachers are also not teaching properly,” they added.

BC Gurukula School Regional Coordinator B Sandhya told TNIE that an inquiry is being conducted into the allegations made by the students. However, after checking the rice bags no insects were found, she added.

Additionally, Sandhya said the teachers have been transferred recently were new to the school.