Staff crunch hits patient care in Warangal hospital

WARANGAL: The Chanda Kanthaiah Memorial (CKM) Government Maternity Hospital in Warangal is plagued with severe staff crunch, say locals, adding that it has impacted patient care and caused hardships for pregnant women and their families. The lack of amenities is forcing many to seek costly scans and blood tests in private hospitals and diagnostic centres, placing an additional burden on them, they add.

Firstly, the hospital is struggling with a shortage of radiologists and lab technicians, which has led to a backlog and increased pressure on the remaining staff. Consequently, many low-income and middle-class pregnant women are compelled to seek treatment at private hospitals. The influx of patients from north Telangana districts exacerbated the situation.

Deliveries at the CKM hospital have surged compared to previous years, with doctors and staff handling 20 to 30 deliveries and surgeries daily. However, the hospital’s infrastructure remains poor, and vacant posts have not been filled. During the regime of the previous BRS government, the healthcare sector was neglected, the locals said.

Although the state government upgraded the hospital from 60 to 100 beds, it failed to provide adequate staffing, they add. The hospital, which handles 300 to 400 OP cases daily and keeps track of over 100 patients’ health, is struggling to meet the needs of its patients.

Over 26% posts vacant

Data obtained by TNIE reveals that of the 143 sanctioned positions, 105 are filled, leaving 38 vacant.

Hospital superintendent Dr T Niramal Kumari told TNIE: “The hospital is facing a staff crunch and we have requested immediate recruitment of staff, including two professors, five assistant professors in gynaecology, two radiologists, 20 nurses and 30 sanitation workers. Currently, there is no sanctioned post for radiologists, a postgraduate doctor from MGM Hospital has been temporarily assigned to handle the scanning duties for pregnant women. The hospital is awaiting orders from the Director of Medical Education (DME) for these recruitments.