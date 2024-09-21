Telangana: IPS officers all set to combat cyber challenges

HYDERABAD: In today’s digital age, cybercrime has become a major threat and IPS trainees should fully utilise their technical skills to combat digital attacks, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during the passing out parade of the 76th batch of regular IPS probationers on Friday.

Addressing the 207 IPS probationers, Rai emphasised the need for police officers to adapt to advanced technology and make full use of cyber forensics labs to stay ahead of criminals and ensure efficient policing.

To tackle the rising concern of cybercrime, the academy provided specialised training for the IPS probationers, inviting experts from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and other private players, noted the Academy Director Amit Garg.

The Dikshant parade was led by Parade Commander Achyuth Ashok IPS (P) of 76RR from the Kerala cadre. The batch of 207 trainee officers marched in a synchronised parade comprising eight platoons and a mounted platoon. This group included 188 IPS probationers, 19 foreign officers and 54 women probationers.

As the parade concluded, the probationers celebrated with their families marking the completion of 64 weeks of training. They will now undergo 29 weeks of District Practical Training in their allocated state cadres, before returning to the academy in May 2025 for the final nine weeks of training.

Eight IPS probationers allocated to Telangana, AP

Four IPS probationers have been allocated to both Telangana and AP. Manan Bhat from J&Kashmir, Ruthwik Sai Kotte and Saikiran Pathipaka from Telangana, and Yadav Vasundhara Faurebi from UP have been assigned to Telangana. For the AP cadre, four officers—Deeksha from Haryana, Hemanth Boddu and Maneesha Vangala Reddy from AP and Sushmitha R from Tamil Nadu—have been assigned.