Monitor health facilities across Telangana: Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha to officials

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Saturday instructed senior officials in the Health Department to closely monitor health facilities across the state. He directed government-appointed task force committees to conduct regular inspections of private and corporate hospitals and submit monthly reports.

During a review meeting, the minister told all Health department HoDs to visit government hospitals in the districts at least twice a month. They are to thoroughly inspect key areas, including human resources, staff attendance, equipment, medication, sanitation and food services.

The minister also ordered food safety officials to inspect canteens in both government and private hospitals to ensure the quality of food being served.

Labour waiting rooms for tribal women

Additionally, he instructed that a calendar be maintained with Estimated Delivery Date (EDD) details for pregnant women in tribal areas. He stressed that these women should be transported to the nearest hospital a week before their EDD, and labour waiting rooms should be allocated for them.

He further directed the installation of biometric attendance systems in all government hospitals to improve staff accountability.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Director of Medical Education Dr N Vani, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr Ajaya Kumar, Director of Public Health Dr Ravinder Naik and other senior officials.