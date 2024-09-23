Sarathi, Vahan set to drive RTO operations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Transport Department is piloting the e-governance application portal Sarathi, with support from the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It will likely be implemented at the Secunderabad RTO.
A senior official told TNIE, “The pilot began in August. Two committees from the NIC and our department met several times to develop user-friendly policies. We have provided our data to the NIC and are currently running their software, with the NIC addressing any troubleshooting.”
Vahan is the e-governance application portal that automates RTO operations related to vehicle registration, permits, taxation, and enforcement. Sarathi, another application, maintains a computerised database of DL, registration certificates, conductors’ licences, driving school licences and fees. Both services are accessible through the MoRTH’s Parivahan Sewa Portal.
If successful, the project will expand statewide. “For Vahan, we are implementing each module step by step, as it is more complex than Sarathi. Completion will take about eight months,” the official noted.
Telangana is among the few states yet to adopt these applications, while neighbouring AP has already begun registering vehicles through them. The official said: “This project will give our department access to pan-India data. We hope to link Telangana with it soon.”
The two applications aim to streamline services, including a seamless licensing process. “For a new learner’s licence, citizens can apply online as well as request modifications in detail. The LLR testing process is quite rigorous in Sarathi, as before going to the RTO, the applicant is mandated to undertake an online test, which requires one to know guidelines of road safety properly, “the official said.
As per reports, people can also make payments of the various fees and taxes on the portal, which is enabled through Vahan and Sarathi. Additionally, information and services of every state transport department can be accessed through this portal. It is likely to remove the need to visit the transport offices.
Currently, the department’s data is managed by CMS Computers Limited. The official said, “CMS will continue to provide background services, such as tax collection analysis, after the transition to Vahan and Sarathi.
To have state-of-the-art facilities, the department has proposed new hardware servers to the government. “It is under consideration and not yet approved,” the official said.
Additionally, transporters can renew national permits for goods vehicles online via the Parivahan Sewa Portal and pay fees digitally. The application also assists traffic officers in accessing vehicle information.