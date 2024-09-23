Sarathi, Vahan set to drive RTO operations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Transport Department is piloting the e-governance application portal Sarathi, with support from the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It will likely be implemented at the Secunderabad RTO.

A senior official told TNIE, “The pilot began in August. Two committees from the NIC and our department met several times to develop user-friendly policies. We have provided our data to the NIC and are currently running their software, with the NIC addressing any troubleshooting.”

Vahan is the e-governance application portal that automates RTO operations related to vehicle registration, permits, taxation, and enforcement. Sarathi, another application, maintains a computerised database of DL, registration certificates, conductors’ licences, driving school licences and fees. Both services are accessible through the MoRTH’s Parivahan Sewa Portal.

If successful, the project will expand statewide. “For Vahan, we are implementing each module step by step, as it is more complex than Sarathi. Completion will take about eight months,” the official noted.

Telangana is among the few states yet to adopt these applications, while neighbouring AP has already begun registering vehicles through them. The official said: “This project will give our department access to pan-India data. We hope to link Telangana with it soon.”