AIMIM chief Owaisi: If BJP loves Pasmanda Muslims, why not include them in SC list?

HYDERABAD: Stating that reservations for women in the Waqf Board have been existing since 2013, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded to know why the BJP-led government at the Centre was not including Pasmanda Muslims in the SC list.

“Quota for women in the Waqf Board existed since 2013 and there was no restriction on Pasmanda Muslims. In contrast, there is no role for women in the Bihar Hindu Religious Trust Act of 1950, there is no reservation for BCs either.

Will the double-engine government of BJP change the law? If there is so much love for Pasmanda Muslims, why are they not included in the list of Scheduled Castes? Why are attempts being made to remove them from the BC list at various places?” Owaisi said in a post on X.

He was responding to Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s statement of drafting a law and ensuring poor Muslim women and Pasamandas are included in the Waqf Board.