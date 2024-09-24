BRS leaders Harish, KTR seeking Congress protection from scams: BJLP

HYDERABAD: BJLP floor leader in the Assembly Alleti Maheswar Reddy on Monday said that BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were trying to ingratiate themselves with the Congress high command for protection against probe into scams that occurred when the pink party was in power.

He said that the two BRS leaders were in touch with party general secretary KC Venugopal seeking protection and that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was acting as a go-between.

The BJP leader said that both the BRS leaders had proposed to the Congress top brass that they were ready to merge their party with the Congress or were ready for an alliance with it but it was taking long because Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was opposed to the pink party’s move.

Maheswar Reddy, speaking to media persons at BJP state office here, wondered why the Congress government in the state was reluctant to refer to the scams including Kaleshwaram project, Dharani, Mission Bhagiratha and others which took place under the BRS dispensation, to the CBI if it was not working in league with it.

The MLA condemned the remarks made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao attributing motives to the BJP for remaining silent on irregularities in the awarding of AMRUT 0.2 works.

The BJP leader said that about three months ago it was he who had uncovered the scam and reported the issue to Union ministers and probe agencies. He said he had furnished them with relevant documents.

He demanded that the state government should write to CBI, ED and other agencies to conduct inquiry into all the scams that took place under the previous BRS government.