Treasure hunters damage Ramappa Temple sub-shrine in Telangana

MULUGU : Unidentified treasure hunters have caused damage to the roof and sculptures in Golla Gudi, also known as Trikutalayam, one of the sub-shrines of the Ramappa Temple in Palampet village in the district.

The Kakatiya-era Ramappa Temple is listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The sub-shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located near the world-famous site.

According to temple authorities, sanitation workers of the Ramappa Temple, who clean the sub-shrine once every 15 days, routinely went to the Golla Gudi.

After entering the temple, they were shocked to see excavations inside and the idol (Shiva lingam) damaged. They also found damage to the roof and sculptures.

Alerted by the workers, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities rushed to the spot. The ASI officials, after surveying the area, said that unidentified persons dug up parts of the sub-shrine, possibly in search of hidden treasure. Later, the ASI official lodged a complaint with the Venkatapur police.

After UNESCO tagged the Ramappa Temple as a World Heritage Site, the rush of tourists has increased.

Soon after the news of the break-in broke, the ASI came in for sharp criticism from various quarters, and was accused of failing to protect the temple. There is criticism that though the temple has got the coveted UNESCO tag, the ASI has not taken measures to properly illuminate it or set up CCTV cameras.

Venkatapur sub-inspector (SI) J Satish said that a case has been registered based on a complaint from ASI officials.