HYDERABAD: Expressing its displeasure over the absence of several key accused, the Nampally Metropolitan Criminal Court on Tuesday issued an order to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, directing him and other accused in the 2015 cash-for-vote case to be present in court on October 16.

During the hearing on Tuesday, only one accused Mathaiah Jerusalem was present in court while Revanth Reddy, his close associate R Uday Simha, Vem Krishna Keerthan, the son of Vem Narender Reddy who is presently the adviser to the chief minister, former MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Harry Sebastian, a bishop who was accused of mediating between Stephenson and Revanth, did not attend, prompting the court’s stern remarks.

In view of their absence, the court agreed to adjourn the day’s proceedings but made it clear that all accused must be present at the next hearing scheduled for October 16.

The sensational vote-for-note case, which initially involved the ACB, has gained additional momentum following its referral to the ED.

Nampally court order shifts focus to CM’s next move

The case revolves around allegations that Revanth Reddy, while serving as a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, attempted to bribe nominated MLC Elvis Stephenson with Rs 50 lakh in exchange for his vote in the MLC elections.

In 2015, Revanth Reddy was arrested by ACB officials, who claimed they seized the cash from him during a sting operation. He was later granted bail and subsequently joined the Congress in 2017. The ED is now investigating the case, suspecting illegal circulation of funds as part of the bribery attempt.

The case took another turn when BRS leader and former minister G Jagadish Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to transfer the trial to another state. However, the Supreme Court rejected the plea, directing that the case remain in Telangana while cautioning Revanth Reddy, as the chief minister of the state, not to interfere with the investigation process.

Of late, questions were being raised over the absence of the key accused in the ACB and ED cases with petitions frequently filed seeking exemptions from hearings. With the Nampally court’s orders, all eyes are now on the October 16 hearing to see if Revanth Reddy attends the hearing or not.