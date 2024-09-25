KTR spearheads efforts to rebuild BRS in segments held by defectors

HYDERABAD: In the wake of its MLAs defecting to the ruling Congress, problems are mounting for the BRS in various Assembly constituencies represented by the defectors. This has led the pink party leadership to focus on identifying new leaders to rebuild confidence among party cadres and activists in the affected segments.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao is spearheading the efforts to identify and encourage potential leaders in the 10 constituencies where MLAs have defected. However, filling these leadership gaps ahead of the upcoming local body and municipal elections is proving to be a complex task.

Rama Rao has been conducting meetings with second-rung leaders who have remained loyal to the BRS, and his aides say that the plan is to announce new party in-charges for these constituencies sooner than later. However, the problem is that many of these second-rung leaders are still aligned with the defected MLAs, making it difficult for the party to rebuild morale and organisational strength.

Identifying new leaders

In constituencies such as Serilingampally, where MLA and PAC Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi has defected to the Congress, the BRS has shifted its focus to identifying new leaders.

The party faces similar issues in other constituencies, including Gadwal, Bhadrachalam, Banswada, Rajendranagar, Khairatabad, Chevella, Patancheru and Jagtial which are facing leadership void.