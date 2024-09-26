2,166 permanent structures on Musi riverbed identified

HYDERABAD: Authorities have identified as many as 2,166 permanent structures on the Musi riverbed in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Rangareddy districts. These are among the 10,200 encroachments in the catchment area in these three districts.

The state government — as a special case — on Wednesday issued orders allotting approximately 15,000 two-bedroom (2BHK) houses to the families residing in structures on the riverbed and within the buffer zone of the Musi in GHMC limits on humanitarian grounds.

Hyderabad district has 1,595 structures built on the riverbed, spread over eight mandals, Rangareddy has 332 in two mandals and Medchal-Rangareddy has 239 such structures in three mandals.

Among the mandals in Hyderabad district, Nampally tops the list 604 structures built on the riverbed, followed by Bahadurpura with 527, Rajendranagar 300, Himayatnagar 263, Uppal 236, Amberpet 64, Saidabad 70, Golconda 50, Gandipet 32, Asifnagar 14, Charminar three, Ghatkesar two and Medipally one.

Teaming up

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty convened a meeting on Wednesday where he announced the formation of 16 teams that will collect details of the people living in the Musi catchment areas and identify those eligible for rehabilitation. These identified beneficiaries will be allocated BHK houses.

Each team will consist of a tahsildar, revenue inspector, surveyor, GHMC and police officials and office subordinates. These teams will visit 75 houses each and collect details such as the Aadhaar, age, caste, etc of the owner/tenant.

A deputy collector will be appointed as supervisory officer for each of these teams.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has categorically said that all those affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP) will be rehabilitated as per law and no injustice will be done to them.