Telangana: BRS condemns ‘selective’ action, offers legal support to the affected

HYDERABAD: Condemning the HYDRAA’s “selective” action against the poor people, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday assured legal support to the victims.
Rama Rao was speaking to the media after “inspecting” the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kukatpally Assembly constituency. “Our legal cell will help the HYDRAA victims. Contact Telangana Bhavan or reach out to your local BRS MLAs. We will fight for justice,” he said.
Accusing the government of creating unnecessary drama in the HYDRAA demolitions, he slammed the “selective” action against the poor while turning a blind eye to illegal structures owned by the rich and influential. “There cannot be one law for the powerful and another for the poor. We will not stay silent,” he said.
“If you have the courage, take action against those who issued permissions and the builders who violated the rules,” he added.
The BRS leader also criticised the previous Congress regime, claiming that illegal encroachments and faulty permissions were its legacy.
Expressing outrage over the demolition of homes of the poor, he said: “A seven-year-old girl named Vedashree wasn’t even given time to collect her books before her house was bulldozed. Pregnant women and small shop owners were also victims of these heartless and inhuman actions.”
‘Hold erring officials, buildings accountable’
He demanded that strict action be taken against those who issued illegal building permits, particularly in buffer zones. “If a building was constructed in violation of regulations, why are the poor paying the price? Hold the officials and builders accountable,” he said.
Rama Rao also raised concerns about alleged attempts to award a contract related to the Musi river project to a blacklisted company from Pakistan.
“We are watching the corrupt intentions behind the Musi project. At the right time, we will expose the truth,” he warned.
He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prove his integrity by demolishing illegal properties belonging to ministers and influential individuals, including his own family’s houses if found in buffer zones.
He emphasised the need for a humane approach from the government, urging it to refrain from “bulldozing” poor people’s homes. “Why are recently registered houses being demolished within days? This government lacks transparency,” he said.
He announced that if the oppressive actions against the underprivileged continue, the BRS would stand as a shield in front of the victims. He said: “We will block the bulldozers if necessary”.
He urged the judiciary to take suo moto cognizance of the government’s attempts to “sideline justice and suppress the voices of the vulnerable”.
Meanwhile, Rama Rao said: “We constructed homes for the poor and initiated numerous projects for Hyderabad’s development. Because of (former CM) KCR’s leadership, Hyderabad is set to become the first South Asian city to achieve 100 per cent wastewater treatment.”