Telangana: BRS condemns ‘selective’ action, offers legal support to the affected

HYDERABAD: Condemning the HYDRAA’s “selective” action against the poor people, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday assured legal support to the victims.

Rama Rao was speaking to the media after “inspecting” the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kukatpally Assembly constituency. “Our legal cell will help the HYDRAA victims. Contact Telangana Bhavan or reach out to your local BRS MLAs. We will fight for justice,” he said.

Accusing the government of creating unnecessary drama in the HYDRAA demolitions, he slammed the “selective” action against the poor while turning a blind eye to illegal structures owned by the rich and influential. “There cannot be one law for the powerful and another for the poor. We will not stay silent,” he said.

“If you have the courage, take action against those who issued permissions and the builders who violated the rules,” he added.

The BRS leader also criticised the previous Congress regime, claiming that illegal encroachments and faulty permissions were its legacy.

Expressing outrage over the demolition of homes of the poor, he said: “A seven-year-old girl named Vedashree wasn’t even given time to collect her books before her house was bulldozed. Pregnant women and small shop owners were also victims of these heartless and inhuman actions.”