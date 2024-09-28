Officials confirm encroachment on canal land by Shilpa Venture in Sadasivapet, Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Revenue, Irrigation and Survey & Land Records officials on Friday conducted a survey and confirmed that Shilpa Venture encroached upon the canal land and made house plots at Peddapur village of Sadasivapet mandal.

A building has also been constructed in the venture. However, officials are yet to determine whether it’s in buffer zone of the canal or not.

The survey was carried out after locals complained to the authorities concerned following flooding of the venture and the National Highway 65 following recent rains.

According to the survey, the canal which was originally 20 meters wide shrank to five meters due to encroachment by the real estate firm.

Sadasivpet tehsildar Saraswati said that they issued a notice to the management of the real estate company. According to her, rain water flooded the NH 65 during recent rains leading to the complaint by the villagers. She said that action would be initiated if any structure came up in the buffer zone of the canal.