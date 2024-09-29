Telangana govt allots Rs 826 crore for smoother traffic flow in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To improve the road network in Hyderabad and ensure free flow of vehicular traffic, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sanctioned Rs 826 crore for the improvement of all the six junctions around KBR Park under Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) programme.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on designing infrastructure projects as part of the HCITI programme to improve the road network in the city.

The junctions have been designed to ensure that the entire area will be conflict-free, as there will be no signals anywhere around KBR Park and traffic can flow freely. Traffic going in a clockwise direction will move through a series of underpasses while traffic moving in counter-clockwise direction will pass through a series of flyovers.

The GHMC has also incorporated designs of rainwater retention structures in the underpasses to make sure that these places do not become traffic bottlenecks during monsoons.

Grade separators at six junctions at KBR park

The roads joining the peripheral road of KBR Park act as major arterials for allowing the traffic from one part of the city to other in all directions. The periphery of KBR park road has six major junctions.

The traffic flow is very high across these junctions as they lead to software companies at Madhapur, Hitec City, Gachibowli and Kondapur. Considering the importance of these junctions, grade separators are proposed at six junctions around KBR Park at an estimated cost of `826 crore.

Two grade separators will be taken up in package-1 at an estimated cost of Rs 421 crore and four in package-2 at Rs 405 crore. The Jubilee Hills Checkpost jn grade separator includes (1) Y shape underpass from road No 45 to KBR Park and Yousufguda, (2) four-lane flyover from KBR Park entrance jn towards Road No.36 and (3) two-lane flyover from Yousufguda side towards Road No.45 junction.