HYDERABAD: The detailed project reports (DPRs) for the Hyderabad Metro Rail second phase will be finalised in the next few weeks for approval of the state government. Once the government accepts them, the DPRs will be forwarded for the approval of the Central government.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the progress of preparation of Metro Rail phase two DPRs with senior officials of the municipal administration department a few days ago. Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) MD NVS Reddy made a detailed presentation, explaining the alignment, salient features, station locations etc., of the Metro second phase corridors.

He informed the CM that DPRs for all the corridors were being given final touches and that HAML was awaiting the traffic study report of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) being prepared for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area by HMDA. The traffic projections for Metro corridors have to be cross-checked with CMP, as a mandatory requirement for submission of DPRs for the approval of the Central government. NVS Reddy also mentioned that as decided in an earlier review meeting held by the CM, the airport Metro alignment is now being finalised via Aramghar and the New High Court location on National Highway 44 (Bengaluru Highway) to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.