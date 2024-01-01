Surge in respiratory tract infections in Telangana: IMA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has identified a surge in respiratory tract infection cases. The IMA had collected information from physicians in Hyderabad, districts and government hospitals. The physicians reported that a peak in respiratory cases, mostly self-limiting with symptoms like cold, and dry cough and rarely with fever has been observed recently.

The situation has changed in the last few weeks where there was a peak involving fever followed by arthritis lasting for 4 to 8 weeks.The cases were described with sore throat, cold, dry cough, body pains, and low-grade fever. Many cases were relieved with symptomatic treatment.

“There is an increase in sore throat, parotitis, and persistent cough, especially in patients who have never wheezed before. No evidence of an increased incidence of hypoxic patients. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma exacerbations are reported as usual,” said Dr AP Praveen Kumar. Some also reported an increase in parotitis cases in the paediatric age group.

Dr Santhosh at Sircilla Government General Hospital reported nearly 80 cases presenting symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, and sore throat. Most cases receive symptomatic treatment, while two cases with shortness of breath and chest infiltrations required oxygen and admission, showing subsequent improvement.Dr Srisailam Kotturu, a paediatrician in Nizamabad, confirms a surge in respiratory cases among children below two years, with most recovering without admissions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has identified a surge in respiratory tract infection cases. The IMA had collected information from physicians in Hyderabad, districts and government hospitals. The physicians reported that a peak in respiratory cases, mostly self-limiting with symptoms like cold, and dry cough and rarely with fever has been observed recently. The situation has changed in the last few weeks where there was a peak involving fever followed by arthritis lasting for 4 to 8 weeks.The cases were described with sore throat, cold, dry cough, body pains, and low-grade fever. Many cases were relieved with symptomatic treatment. “There is an increase in sore throat, parotitis, and persistent cough, especially in patients who have never wheezed before. No evidence of an increased incidence of hypoxic patients. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma exacerbations are reported as usual,” said Dr AP Praveen Kumar. Some also reported an increase in parotitis cases in the paediatric age group.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Santhosh at Sircilla Government General Hospital reported nearly 80 cases presenting symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, and sore throat. Most cases receive symptomatic treatment, while two cases with shortness of breath and chest infiltrations required oxygen and admission, showing subsequent improvement.Dr Srisailam Kotturu, a paediatrician in Nizamabad, confirms a surge in respiratory cases among children below two years, with most recovering without admissions. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp