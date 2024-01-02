TSNAB gets more teeth to curb drug menace in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) will be strengthened on the lines of the anti-Naxal squad and a special court would be set up to deal with drug cases.

During his chat with reporters at the Secretariat, he revealed his plan of action for curbing the menace of drugs with an iron fist.

He said that an officer of the rank of additional DG would oversee the functioning of TSNAB and 301 personnel would be appointed for the Bureau. All addictive drugs, including ganja, would be curbed, he said.

The chief minister said that special focus would be laid on the Andhra-Odisha border from where most of the ganja is smuggled into Telangana. The cultivation of ganja is less in the state while consumption is high, he said.

The chief minister said that a special court on the lines of special courts for MPs/MLAs would be established to deal with the drug cases.

Special cell at Cherlapally to lodge foreigner prisoners

All FIRs registered in the state with regard to drug cases would be transferred to the special court, the said chief minister said.

TSNAB would be allocated two floors in the Command Control Centre.

The chief minister added that two acres of land would be allocated at Cherlapally Central jail to lodge foreign nationals accused in drug cases. In some cases, foreigners caught peddling drugs cannot be arrested, jailed or deported to their respective countries due to lack of valid passports. Such foreigners would be lodged at Cherlapally till the cases are settled, the chief minister said. He said that an information network would be established to check the usage of drugs at educational institutions.

