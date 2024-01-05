From darkness to light: Devnar School for Blind in Hyderabad shows how

Sri Loganathan Velmurugan By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2000, when P Padma, a Telugu teacher at a private school, decided to take up a job at the Devnar School for the Blind in Mayur Marg, Hyderabad, she didn’t know how it was going to pan out. For her, the possibilities were endless and though she was excited for the new adventure, Padma also knew the challenges involved with working with children with disabilities.

However, she has gone from being a teacher to a proud hostel warden who feels immense joy when looking back at the decision. “I found the purpose of my life. I feel so happy working with the blind students,” she tells TNIE.

Her commitment to the cause can be exemplified by the fact that she has made the school her permanent residence.When asked about her familial commitments, she replies, “I don’t have to worry. I take care of the students and God takes care of my family.”

Established in 1991, the founder Dr A Saibaba Goud thought of setting up a school for the visually challenged after observing the issues that children, who have lost their eyesight, encounter daily. “Being a doctor, it used to break my heart when I would have to tell parents that there is no way to restore their child’s vision,” he shares.

In a bid to restore hope for the visually challenged, he started the school after spending months learning the tricks of managing such an institution — governmental or private. Apart from providing basic education and accommodation, he proudly states that Devnar School for the Blind was among the first in the country to introduce computer education for the visually challenged.

“They (the graduates) not only live with high self-esteem but also contribute to their families,” Dr Saibaba added. Starting with four students and one teacher, the school has grown to accommodate nearly 550 students with 50 teachers, becoming one of India’s leading schools for the blind with students coming from various states, irrespective of caste, religion or status.

“We operate our own Braille printing press at school, where we not only produce textbooks but also print autobiographies, dictionaries, grammar guides and story books that are kept in the library,” explains Haseena Bano, a parent-turned-teacher who is in charge of the printing press.

Another Class 9 student, Keerthi Hansitha joined the school in Class 2 after her parents were transferred to the city. “I discovered that my previous school in Karnataka didn’t offer computer education. Initially, I believed that computers were not accessible to blind children like me. However, upon joining this school, I realised that we, too, can use computers just like any other children.”Upon being asked about her biggest learning from her time at the school, a smiling Hansitha says, “I always emphasise one thing: ‘Don’t give up on your dreams’.’’

Visually challenged students learn using the Braille system at Devnar School for the Blind.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

Ramayana in Braille sent to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Devnar Foundation has sent the holy scriptures — Ramayana and Hanuman Chalisa — for the blind in Braille in the Library/Museum of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Maintaining that spiritual enlightenment should be accessible to all regardless of one’s physical disabilities, Dr Saibaba undertook the printing of two sets of the holy book, six volumes each. The version of Ramayana, penned by Usha Sri and approved by TTD, has helped many visually impaired people.

