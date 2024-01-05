 Telangana Jana Samithi chief thanks CM on behalf of Village Revenue Assistants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof M Kodandaram and Deputy Collectors Association state president V Lacchi Reddy on Thursday thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for resolving the problems of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs), including payment of salaries pending for five months.Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Kodandaram alleged that the revenue system was destroyed during BRS rule. “Without rectifying the mistakes in the records, they were digitised and Dharani portal was launched,” he said.

Lacchi Reddy said that around 20,000 VRAs did not receive salaries for five months. But CM Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy resolved the matter within three days after a representation was made to them. Lacchi Reddy wanted the government to resolve the land-related problems at village level by appointing revenue officials. He recalled that people were giving representations at Praja Palana programmes on land-related issues.

They urged the government to provide jobs to the heirs of VRAs, who attained 61 years. Compassionate appointments should be given to the eligible family members of VRAs, who died after 2014. All the cases registered against VRAs during strike period should be lifted, they demanded.Deputy Collectors Association general secretary Ramakrishna, Telangana Tahsildars Association chief A Ramulu and general secretary Ramesh Paka were present.

