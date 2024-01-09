Justice League: Suspended Tourism MD moves Telangana High Court over delay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has decided to entertain an application filed by Boinpally Manohar Rao, the former managing director (MD) of the Telangana Tourism Department challenging the government’s recent decision to extend his suspension for an additional two weeks. The application was filed amid an ongoing dispute over the non-lifting of the suspension on Manohar Rao, despite the court directing the government to reach a final decision.

Manohar Rao was suspended on November 17, 2023, following the directives of the Election Commission of India after he accompanied former tourism minister V Srinivas Goud to Tirumala on November 16, thus violating the model code of conduct. Following this, he approached the High Court, which, on two previous occasions, directed the government to decide on the suspension.

However, the government has yet to resolve the matter, prompting the High Court to express dissatisfaction during the previous hearing.

The government informed the court on Monday that it had decided to extend the suspension orders for an additional two weeks. Learning of this development, counsel for Manohar Rao requested permission to apply to the extended suspension orders.

The court, acknowledging the plea, granted permission for the application and scheduled a hearing for January 10.

HC seeks fresh status report on Golconda golf course

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday took up a long-pending PIL expressing concern at the alleged damage to the historic Golconda Fort and Naya Quila Talab (Lake) at Golconda. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, heard arguments from both the counsel for the petitioner as well as counsel appearing for the golf course.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that extensive areas had been adversely affected during the establishment of the golf course at Golconda. Pointing out that the fort is a protected monument, counsel asserted that while the state government can undertake archaeological activities, the destruction of the monument for a golf course is unacceptable.

“The Golconda Fort is not merely a structure; it is a symbol of our historical legacy. The people are keen on safeguarding its integrity, and the establishment of a golf course is leading to the deterioration and alteration of this significant historical structure,” counsel argued.

In response, the counsel representing the golf course informed the court that they had obtained permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for their activities, justifying the legality and compliance with relevant regulations. After hearing the arguments, the bench directed the authorities involved to submit a fresh status report on the issue before the next hearing.

HC grants interim relief to former BRS MLA & son

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the concerned police not to arrest petitioners Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, former BRS MLA from Ibrahimpatnam and his son Prasanth Reddy, who sought quashing of proceedings in an FIR filed against them. The court, however, clarified that the ongoing investigation can continue and adjourned the petition until after the Sankranti vacations.

The former MLA and his son had filed a criminal review petition, seeking the quashing of proceedings in the FIR dated December 22, 2023, registered against them at the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, along with charges under IPC Sections 504 and 506.

The petitioners argued that a false the SC/ST case was filed against them with was malicious intent by Kappari Sravanthi, the Municipal Chairperson of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

The complainant alleged that the petitioners insulted her in the name of her caste. The petitioners countered these allegations, claiming that the complaint was politically motivated. After hearing the arguments, Justice Lakshman granted interim relief, restraining the authorities from making any arrests.

